Peggy Joyce (Trubee, Lastrina) Lucco 76, born in Dayton, Ohio, passed away February 24, 2019. At the age of 12, her mother Betty Lou Trubee married Andrew Lastrina and moved to New Britain, CT. Joyce married Ronald H. Lucco in 1963 of New Britain in Saint Anne's Church at the young age of 21. Together with two children, Nat and Pat, Joyce and Ron started building their Cromwell home in 1966. She liked to be called "PJ". In the 56 years married to Ron, she raised the children, joined the Middletown Civitan Club and started a bakery deli business in 1977. Loved people and was always willing to help. All her life fought with the disease lupus, Joyce never gave up or gave in. She will be sorely missed by all.Along with her husband Ronald H. Lucco, son Pat Lucco and wife Susan, and daughter Natalie (Lucco) Danko and husband Bill, Joyce is survived by brother Angelo Lastrina and wife Virginia; sister Michelle (Lastrina) Mason; two grandchildren Jake and Brooklyn Lucco; sister-in-law, Judith Lastrina and nieces, nephews and grands Annmarie and DeeJay Couture and their children Landon and Madison, Angela and Kyle Fasold and their children Niko and Gianna, Lori and Mike Fusco and their children Tyler and Ryan, Ashley and Amanda Mason and to also include the many other family members in Ohio and around the country and world of which there are way too many to write but always beloved. Not to forget her four legged daughters Sabrina and Hallee. Special thank you to 7 year old Dilon Post for bringing so much happiness to Joyce. And one last special thank you to the Cromwell Police department and the many first responders.Along with her parents, Joyce was predeceased by her brother Andrew Lastrina Jr.A celebration of life will be held on March 11, 2019 at 6:00 pm at the Cromwell Funeral Home 506 Main St Cromwell. Family and friends may call from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Peggy's memory may be made to Lupus Foundation of America, 270 Farmington Ave # 362, Farmington, CT 06032. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 3, 2019