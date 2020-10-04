Peggy L. Sheldon of Unionville, CT, passed away on September 23, 2020 at the age of 63. Peggy was born to parents Rudie and Freda (Shangraw) Sheldon on June 28, 1957 in Burlington, VT. Peggy grew up as the eldest daughter in a family of three sisters and one brother. She graduated from Farmington High School in 1975 where she then attended Tunxis Community College. While attending Tunxis Community College, she was able to intern at the University of Connecticut Health Center in the Finance Department and accepted a job. Peggy worked in the Accounts Payable section of the Finance Department until 2012, where she retired at the age of 55. Everyone at work loved Peggy and after her retirement, still called her when they needed her help. Peggy had the biggest heart anyone could imagine and always looked out for those that she loved. Peggy loved and collected Boyd's Bears and had the best taste in music. Peggy leaves behind her mother, Freda Sheldon, her sisters Sandra J. AmEnde, nephews Michael AmEnde and Steven AmEnde, Donna M. Krist and her husband Bob, three nieces Melanie Krist, Ashley Krist, and Annie Krist, Julie Fitzpatrick and her husband Montgomery Fitzpatrick, her aunt Martha Labbe and spouse Ted, her aunt Joyce Morin, companions Kimmerle Graf and Michael Fogarty, and her two kittens Toby and Tuukka whom she loved very much. Peggy is preceded in death by her father, Rudie R. Sheldon as well as her brother, Timothy E. Sheldon. Thank you to the staff at the UConn Health Center who went above and beyond. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Pat and Jim Calhoun Cardiology Center Fund. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com
