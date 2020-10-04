1/
Peggy L. Sheldon
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy L. Sheldon of Unionville, CT, passed away on September 23, 2020 at the age of 63. Peggy was born to parents Rudie and Freda (Shangraw) Sheldon on June 28, 1957 in Burlington, VT. Peggy grew up as the eldest daughter in a family of three sisters and one brother. She graduated from Farmington High School in 1975 where she then attended Tunxis Community College. While attending Tunxis Community College, she was able to intern at the University of Connecticut Health Center in the Finance Department and accepted a job. Peggy worked in the Accounts Payable section of the Finance Department until 2012, where she retired at the age of 55. Everyone at work loved Peggy and after her retirement, still called her when they needed her help. Peggy had the biggest heart anyone could imagine and always looked out for those that she loved. Peggy loved and collected Boyd's Bears and had the best taste in music. Peggy leaves behind her mother, Freda Sheldon, her sisters Sandra J. AmEnde, nephews Michael AmEnde and Steven AmEnde, Donna M. Krist and her husband Bob, three nieces Melanie Krist, Ashley Krist, and Annie Krist, Julie Fitzpatrick and her husband Montgomery Fitzpatrick, her aunt Martha Labbe and spouse Ted, her aunt Joyce Morin, companions Kimmerle Graf and Michael Fogarty, and her two kittens Toby and Tuukka whom she loved very much. Peggy is preceded in death by her father, Rudie R. Sheldon as well as her brother, Timothy E. Sheldon. Thank you to the staff at the UConn Health Center who went above and beyond. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Pat and Jim Calhoun Cardiology Center Fund. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahern Funeral Home - Unionville
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 3, 2020
Freda...I am so very sad to hear this...Mom and I send our deepest condolences....I have so many fond memories of Peggy...if you need anything at all please don't hesitate...Sending love and hugs...
Sandra A Roberts
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved