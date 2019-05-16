|
Peggy Swagerty Downer, age 85 of Newport passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 pm, Monday, May 20, 2019. Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 pm on Monday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Hannon officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 16, 2019