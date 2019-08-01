Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
View Map
Service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:45 PM
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Ukrainian Church
135 Wethersfield Ave
Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pelagia Pawshuk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pelagia Pawshuk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pelagia Pawshuk Obituary
On Monday, July 29, 2019, Pelagia "Pearl" Pawshuk, 97, of East Hartford, received an angelic escort to the Pearly Gates of Heaven. Born in Takarnia, Poland to Wasyl & Anastasia Kilar, she was one of 9 children. She enjoyed a wonderful childhood and loved sharing stories of her family, father, and time on the farm. Pearl's strength was remarkable; surviving Communist Russia and Nazi Germany before coming to the land of the free. Pearl met and married William Pawshuk in 1950; making East Hartford their home and raised 3 children. She taught herself how to crochet; creating beautiful blankets and doilies, which much of her loving family have and will continue to enjoy. She worked at Travelers, followed by 18 years at Stanadyne in Windsor. As a loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother & Great-great-grandmother, she was predeceased by her husband William, son George Pawshuk, daughter Irene Donagher & son-in-law Larry Donagher. Her survivors are daughter Sophia and her husband William Brown; grandson Bill Pawshuk of East Hartford, his wife Cheryl, their son Billy, and their 2 beautiful granddaughters; grandsons David and Mark Pawshuk; granddaughter Jessica (Donagher) Brand of Farmington, her husband Jeff and their children Avelynn and Will; her granddaughter Mary Ann Donagher of West Hartford; grandson Michael Donagher, of Simsbury his wife Margaret, and their son Noah. Calling hours will be Sunday, August 4, from 2-4 p.m. with Panachida at 3:45 p.m. hosted by Maple Hill Chapels-Talarski Funeral Home, at the location of Molloy Funeral Home 906 Farmington Ave. West Hartford. Funeral service will be Monday at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Michael's Ukrainian Church, 135 Wethersfield Ave. Hartford. Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Glastonbury.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pelagia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Molloy Funeral Home
Download Now