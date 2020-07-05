Penny Marie Dalenta, 75, died peacefully at her home in Wethersfield on Thursday, June 25, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Her family and best friend were by her side. Penny was born on July 5, 1944, in Middletown, Connecticut. She graduated from the University of Southern Maine in 1966 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music Education. Penny then completed a Masters degree in Musical Theater and Piano Accompaniment at New York University, a proud accomplishment that influenced her esteemed musical career. Penny worked as a teacher, choral director and pianist at Apponequet Regional High School in Lakeville, Massachusetts. She then shared her talents instructing music at Manchester High School, Illing Middle School, and the University of Connecticut. Penny's genuine and youthful spirit cultivated many special connections with students and colleagues. She retired in 2011 after inspiring over four decades of children and young adults to love and embrace their inner virtuoso. Penny was a highly skilled concert pianist and directed over thirty-five musicals throughout her career, bringing her love for piano and performance to thousands of audience members over many years. She anchored countless pit orchestras with verve and passion. Penny was extraordinarily talented, yet humble and unpretentious in her expertise. She was witty and approachable, funny and compassionate. Her salty humor often contrasted with her sensitivity and kindness toward others. Above all, Penny's light shined brightest when her fingers were eloquently gliding over the 88 black and ivory keys. Affectionately known as "Penel" to much of her family, Penny is survived by her mother, Harriette "Roberta" Dalenta of Wethersfield; siblings, Edward Dalenta and Donna (Jeffrey) Vose; nieces and nephews, Aimee Dalenta (John Weidersheim), Jennifer (Eric) Miller, Ashlee (Andrew) Stone, Elisabeth (Justin) Herdic, and Scott (Gracelyn) Vose]; nine cherished great nieces and nephews; her best friend, Dee Moretto and Dee's children, Michael and Mary. She is preceded in death by her father, Edward Dalenta of Wethersfield. Funeral services will be private. A service of remembrance will be held in the fall of 2020 as circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Susan G. Komen organization or the Little Theater of Manchester at Cheney Hall. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories, or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com
.