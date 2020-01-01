Hartford Courant Obituaries
Services
Manchester Funeral Home
142 East Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-6226
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
B'Nai Israel (Beth Olam) Cemetery
Edith Road
South Windsor, CT
View Map
Penny Noelle Levine


1966 - 2020
Penny Noelle Levine, 53, passed away December 29, 2019 at Hartford Hospital surrounded by her family. Penny was born November 22, 1966 to parents Harold and the late Annette (Rooda) Levine. She was a lifelong resident of Vernon, Connecticut. Penny loved staying fit and spending time with her many friends. Penny is survived by her sons Joshua Wagner and Aaron Johnston, grandsons Joshua and Caleb Wagner. She also leaves her siblings Sharon, Marilyn, Laurie and Phil. She will be deeply missed by anyone that was lucky enough to know her. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 at 1:00pm at B'Nai Israel (Beth Olam) Cemetery, Edith Road, South Windsor.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 1, 2020
