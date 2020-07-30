Perry G. McCormack, 60, died suddenly on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Bristol. He and his fiancée Denise Roy had recently moved to Terryville. Perry and his twin brother Peter were born on October 14, 1959 in Southington. They grew up in Southington and graduated from Southington High School. Perry worked for Gibbs Wire and Steel for 32 years. For the last 6 years he has worked for the City of Bristol in the Police Dept. where he was considered a member of the force. Perry loved trucks. He was a member of Team Southington 4 X 4 and was the proud owner of a brown 1978 Ford pickup that should be listed among his survivors. He was also a member of the Team Southington Sportsman's Club and enjoyed jet skiing, ATV's and muscle cars, basketball, and loved spending time in Cape Cod. Because he loved life and lived life to its fullest, Perry will be especially missed by many friends, and coworkers. In addition to his fiancée Denise Roy and her children Kelly and Andrew Bouchard of Bristol, he is survived by his parents Leigh and Eleanor (Page) McCormack of Murrells Inlet, SC; his brothers Kirk and his wife Patricia McCormack of Plantsville, Peter and his wife Paula of Southington; his niece Melanie McCormack; nephews Ryan and his wife Jackie McCormack, Derek McCormack and his girlfriend Carolyn; a great nephew Christian McCormack; his god-daughter Annelise Mackiewicz and god-son John Mackiewicz; as well as his two dogs Foxy & Jack "Sparky". He was predeceased by his sister Robin McCormack. On Saturday August 8th at 10:30 AM there will be a Mass of Christian Burial at Mary Our Queen Church at 248 Savage St. in Plantsville followed by inurnment in St. Thomas Cemetery at 209 Belleview Ave. in Southington. Wearing masks, social distancing and other safety protocols are required. Arrangements are entrusted to the DellaVecchia Funeral Home in Southington. Donations may be made in Perry's name to the CT Humane Society in Newington at www.cthumane.org
