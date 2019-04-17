|
Perry S. Johnson of Hartford, crossed over Thursday, April 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Tyshele; two sons, Dashawn and Jaykwon, a mother, Ruth; three sisters, Pamella, Sherry (Derek), Kizziy, a Grandmother, Arie and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Services will be held April 19th, viewing hours at 10 a.m. at Victory Cathedral, 185 Bellevue Street, Hartford. All Faith Memorial Chapel have charge of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 17, 2019