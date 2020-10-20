It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Pete Cessario on October 17th at Hartford hospital after a short illness. Pete was born on January 14,1945 in Meriden CT, to parents Peter and Mary (Ricci). Pete leaves his loving wife Sharon (Peters) of 46 years, his daughter Lauren and her husband Joe Marra of West Harrison New York and his son Darin of Meriden and Darin's 4 children Dylan, Emily, Blake, and Tyler. Darin's wife Ellen (Elkins) Cessario passed away in 2015. Pete also leaves behind his brother and sister in laws Craig and Debbie Cacase from Newington and Craig and Jane Peters from Windsor along with many special nieces and nephews who he loved dearly. Pete touched many lives and was a friendly and likable guy. He had many lifelong friends and found joy and happiness in life's journey. In particular is his close friend Phil Beedle who he has known since kindergarten and loved him like a brother. Pete had many talents. As a young man he was advanced in karate and won many contests breaking 8 inches of stacked wood. He was an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking for family and friends. He enjoyed woodworking creating and fixing things in his workshop. He was a meticulous Painter and wallpaper hanger hanging very special designer wall coverings. Pete was an excellent golfer, pool player and loved to play cards with his friends and family. He enjoyed going to the casinos and was always shooting for the chandelier to win big. Pete was exciting and fun to be with and always smiling, laughing, and telling jokes. We all have fond memories of the fun times together. Pete joined the US Air Force In 1964 serving 4 years and was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. Pete's family will receive friends on Friday, October23, 2020, from 6-8 p.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. Funeral services and burial will be private at the request of his family. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
