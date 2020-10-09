1/1
Pete Vigue
Pete Vigue, 66, of Bristol, beloved husband of Melissa Vigue, passed away peacefully at home Monday, October 5, 2020 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Friday (Oct. 9) from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral Services will be held Saturday (Oct. 10) at 10:00am in St. James Parish, 3 Mountain Road, Farmington followed by Inurnment in the Mausoleum at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Ahern Funeral Home - Unionville
OCT
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. James Parish
Funeral services provided by
Ahern Funeral Home - Unionville
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
October 6, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Dale Cuomo
