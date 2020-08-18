Peter Anton Galazan passed away at the Hospital of Central Connecticut on Friday, August 14, 2020. He was 96 years old. He was loved and cherished by his family and dear friends. He was born in the Ukraine in 1923. He spent much of his youth, teenage years and early adult life escaping and working to survive extreme poverty, hardships and the punishments of living under Stalin's Communist regime. During WWII he was captured and forced at a young age to dig trenches for the Germans, escaping only to be captured again. Eventually making it to Munich, Germany at the end of the war he lived in a Displaced Persons Camp. He was able to secure passage to the United States in 1949. Upon arrival to the United States with nothing but the clothes on his back, he managed to reconnect with other Ukrainians he met in Germany and was able to find work, learn English and go to school in New Britain, Connecticut becoming a very accomplished tool maker. While working, he met his future wife Violet Bogosian. He was a proud father to his three children. He was a wonderful Grandfather (Poppy Pete) to his three adoring granddaughters. Peter was a kind and generous man who was always ready to help a friend or stranger in need. He worked hard all his life and when he wasn't working or spending time with his family, he was studying his chess board. He was a member of the New Britain Chess Club for many years. He was a life member of the United State Chess Association. After working in several area manufacturing and tool making companies in his adult life, he retired from Jacobs Manufacturing in 1985. After retirement Peter went to work for his son and helped him build a successful business. He enjoyed travelling and went on some wonderful trips with his wife. Highlights included going back to Germany and after the breakup of the Soviet Union returned to the Ukraine in 1992 with his daughter Julia. A very special trip for both of them. He was able to visit with family he hadn't seen since prior to WWII. He was predeceased by his wife, Violet B. Galazan, his parents Anton and Julia Galazan, his sisters Vera and Fran, his brother Frank and his mother in-law Maritza Ohanesian. He is survived by his daughters Victoria Galazan, Julia (Robert) Nattrass and son Antony Galazan, granddaughters, Alexandra Nattrass, Grace and Ruth Galazan. He is also survived by his sister Paula and her family and many nieces and nephews in the Ukraine. The family is so thankful to Renata Kluska for the care she provided to not only Peter but also to the family for many years. Her compassionate care was boundless. She became another daughter to Peter. We are also grateful to Renata's husband Tom, who became a close friend to Peter, always ready to lend a helping hand to our family. The family would also like to thank Marta Posluszny, Krystyna Kaczmarczyk, Margaret Kozak, and Baisia Marek for their dedicated assistance and support. Private funeral services for the family have been entrusted to Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, New Britain. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 54 Winter Street, New Britain, CT 06051. Please share a memory of Peter with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com