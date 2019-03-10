Peter B. Zory passed away on March 6th 2019. He was 92 years of age. Peter was born in NYC in 1927, to the late Peter Zory and Ada (Shipee) Zory .He leaves his wife Bernadette, his son Peter, daughter Alice Zory, son John and his wife Ann(Cody), and grandson Augusto and grand daughter Caitlynne Peter was a WWII veteran and served as a medical corman in a l hospital in Oakland California, helping to care for injured vets. He also served on the USS Mt. McKinley during "Operation Crossroad",the atomic tests in the Bikini Islands. Peter was a graduate of NYU and a member of the Casually Actuarial Society and the America Academy of Actuaries. He worked as an actuary in the insurance business until his retirement from the Travelers Insurance Company in 1990.Our memories of him will be as a father and husband who always put the interests of the family ahead of his own. There will be a private service for the family. At their request, there will be no calling hours . Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary