Peter Bertucio, 85, of Rocky Hill and previously of Wethersfield, husband of the late Sheila (Callahan) Bertucio, passed away on Sunday, (September 15, 2019) at the Atria in Rocky Hill. He was born in Hartford, son of the late Charles and Bernadine (Waldron) Bertucio. Peter was a veteran of the US Marines. He had an extensive career with Connecticut Light and Power,retiring as a meter mechanic after 39 years. He was also a member of the Wethersfield Rocky Hill Elks #2308. Peter leaves behind two sons, Michael Bertucio and his wife Dianne of Wethersfield and Peter Bertucio and his wife Shelby of Wethersfield; a daughter-in-law, Kim Bertucio of Cromwell; five grandchildren, Timothy, Erica, Brian, Shawn and Kaitlynn; and a brother William Bertucio of California. He was predeceased by two sons, Stephen and Joseph Bertucio. Funeral services and burial will be private in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Rose Hill Funeral home has care of arrangements. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 21, 2019
