Peter Bowtruczyk, 67, of Tolland, beloved husband of over 42 years to Jeannine (Tellier) Bowtruczyk, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in New Britain, the son of the late Casimer and Bernice (Bouchard) Bowtruczyk, he grew up in Newington. He then moved to Tolland where he lived for the majority of the last 42 years. He was a graduate of Newington High School, Class of 1972. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator for Stamm Construction Company for 47 years. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Jason Bowtruczyk of Vernon, and Keri Johnson and her husband Jim of Tolland; his two grandchildren, Daniel and Hailey Johnson of Tolland; his siblings, Ricky Bowtruczyk and his wife Rita of Newington, Barbara Ganley of Newington, Marie Lamoureaux and her husband Gene of Tolland, Nancy Nunes and her husband Tony of Rocky Hill, Jim Bowtruczyk and his wife Cathy of Newington, and David Bowtruczyk and his wife Doreen of Newington, and numerous nieces and nephews. His family will receive friends for calling hours on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery, Club Road, Willimantic. Face coverings are required for the calling hours and graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Peter's memory may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com