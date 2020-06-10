Peter C. Bezzini, 89, of East Hartford, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Westside Care Center, Manchester. Born in Hartford on August 28, 1930, he was the son of the late Peter and Mary (Ponticelli) Bezzini. He was captain of the East Hartford high school basketball team where he had a 50 points record. A graduate of Beckley College - While at Beckley Pete achieved the second highest scorer in the nation for Junior college competition. A US Air Force Veteran of the 3585th Squadron, San Marcus Air Force Base, San Marcus, TX, 1952-53. After graduation from Davis & Elkins in West Virginia, Pete and his brother Ron took over and expanded the family business. They owned and operated two Furniture stores in Manchester CT. They were well known in the community and sold the business upon retirement. He is survived by his former wife Mary Jo Reed Bezzini; his children Peter Bezzini (wife Elaine Bezzini), Zoe Ann Bezzini Durkin (husband-Ted Durkin) Brian Bezzini; his grandchildren Leah Durkin Simmons (husband Mark Simmons), Carley Durkin and Peter Bezzini; his sister Lynda Bezzini Pellegren; and his nieces and nephews Tony Bezzini, Karen Bezzini, Seth Pellegren, Dr. Sara Pellegren Walker. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Ronald Bezzini and his sister Marlene Bezzini. Funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 10, 2020.