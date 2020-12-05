Peter Campbell McNeish, 68, of Wethersfield, beloved husband of Maryann (McDonough) McNeish, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 after a long and courageous battle that he fought with immeasurable strength. Peter was born in Hartford on December 22, 1951 and raised in Wethersfield by his loving parents, the late John and Beverly (Peters) McNeish, and continued to live there with his wife and children throughout his life. You could drive by their home at any time and see him inspecting his pristine yard, pruning bushes and sweeping up acorns. As a graduate of UCONN, Pete was an avid UCONN basketball fan, following in the footsteps of his mother. He closely followed Wethersfield High School football, and was an outspoken fan at the games. He also followed the Red Sox, but the team you always heard about was the Green Bay Packers. He instilled the love of the Packers in his daughter Amanda and they would call and text about how terrible their defense was almost every game. Pete had an incredible love for music. You could be guaranteed to lose the battle of "who sang it" if you played against him, but everyone that knew him knew that The Moody Blues were his band. Following the band for the majority of his adult life, he had been to countless concerts, had every record, DVD and CD they produced, along with countless tshirts. He would make sure to get to their concerts every year at the Oakdale. Over time, his family would also join him, and watching his face light up when his favorite band came on stage was like watching a kid at Christmas. Pete worked for General Equities for 40 years, retiring in 2017. He made friends there that became family. During his vacations, he enjoyed spending time at his parents beach house at Attawan Beach in Niantic and fishing at the creek. He also loved trips to Lake George where he made sure to get at least one ride on the Minnie-Ha-Ha and multiple mini golf games in each time he was there. Peter is survived by his wife Maryann, his daughter Amanda McNeish Leslie of Mystic, CT, his son Scott and wife Jennifer Petell of Cambridge, NY, his son Todd and wife Shelley Petell of Willington, CT, and his daughter Nicole and husband Jeffrey Engel of East Hampton, CT, his sister Nancy and husband John Lesniaski, his brother Stephen and wife Patricia McNeish, and his sister Barbara Mikan, all of Wethersfield. He also leaves behind his grandchildren who he adored and many nieces and nephews. Behind Pete's tough exterior, he was a teddy bear. His love for family and animals was beyond compare. He had a special place in his heart for his pets and for turtles. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the ASPCA in his name at ASPCA PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929. Services will be private. We will remember him every time we eat a bowl of pasta, and send him off with love and some of his favorite Moody Blues lyrics: " Blasting, billowing, bursting forth With the power of ten billion butterfly sneezes Man with his flaming pyre has conquered the wayward breezes Climbing to tranquility, far above the cloud Conceiving the heavens, clear of misty shroud"



