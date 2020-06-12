Peter C. Spoto, 82, of Boca Raton, Florida, passed away peacefully into his eternal life on June 3, 2020 at home with his family by his side. Pete was born January 7, 1938 in New York, NY and was the son of Gaetano (Thomas) Spoto and Catherine (Kitty) Noto. He was loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend. Pete attended William E. Grady Career and Technical School in Brooklyn, NY where he learned his carpentry skills that he carried throughout his life. Pete served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1964 as a Specialist 4th Class. Pete was a truck driver for his uncle and then an interstate tractor-trailer driver for UPS for 25 years. In his retirement he worked for the Glastonbury Public Works Department. He then moved to Florida and worked as a chauffeur for RailAmerica and then as a driver at The Breakers Palm Beach Resort as well as University Commons. He loved his time socializing with celebrities and the students, which kept him young at heart. His greatest enjoyment came from eating Italian food while in the company of his family. He also loved the Brooklyn Dodgers and the New York Yankees. He was an avid fan of both teams and even skipped school to watch games and get autographs from the greats. He had a special talent for gardening and loved his sports cars. In addition to the love of his life, Angie (Gargiuolo) of 61 years, he is survived by his children, Marianne and Carl Petruzelli of Fairport, NY, Kathy and Michael Goggins of Middletown, CT, and Thomas and Angelique Spoto of New York, NY and his grandchildren, Charles and Natalie Petruzelli, Peter and Kasey Goggins, and Alexandra and Jack Spoto. His true pride and joy were his grandchildren. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. His brother, Charles Spoto, predeceased him. The family appreciates the thoughtful nurses of Trustbridge Hospice Foundation for the gentle care they provided during his final days. A private wake and Catholic service were held for the family on June 5, 2020. The service is available for viewing on Gary Panoch Funeral Home's website (gpanochfunerals.com). A celebration of life will be held in Connecticut at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pete's memory to The National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, NY, NY 10016 (kidney.org) or The American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 (diabetes.org).
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 12, 2020.