Peter Caruso
Peter Caruso, 85 years old, of Rocky Hill, loving husband of Diane, passed away on July 3, 2020. Peter was the 7th of 8 children to Mary and Joseph Caruso. Peter and Diane had 4 children, Karen and her husband Scott, Linda and her husband Peter, Peter and his wife Hisako and Ruth and her partner Adrian. They also have 4 grandchildren: Eve, Sam, Luke, Jude. Peter was the owner of Rocky Hill Oil Company and J&P Petroleum for over 35 years. Peter subsequently remained in the oil industry working at Wyatt, Sprague, and Total Energy and started his own business, Ultratech Additives. Peter was a member of Shuttle Meadow Country Club for many years. Over the years, Peter thought volunteering in the local community and for his country was very important. He served 2 years in the army and was stationed in South Korea. When he came home, he became a volunteer fireman in Rocky Hill, a member of the Lions Club and Jaycees. He served on the Town of Rocky Hill Building Committee. Additionally, he volunteered as a Little League coach and a girls' softball coach. He was on the Board of Directors for CEMA and was Trustee at St. James Church in Rocky Hill for over 40 years. Peter proudly served the town he called home all his life. Peter's warm smile will be missed by all that knew him. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories, or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 10, 2020.
July 10, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
