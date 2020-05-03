Peter Crisanti, 84, of West Haven, CT passed away on April 28, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. Peter leaves behind his loving wife, Betty Anne Street Crisanti; daughter, Jean-Ann Moore and husband Michael of Hamden, CT; and son, Peter J. Crisanti and wife Aimee of Windsor, CT. Peter was extremely proud of his grandchildren: Samuel N. Crisanti and wife Anna of Wauwatosa, WI, and Ryan J. Crisanti of Windsor, CT. He came from a very large family and is survived by his many loving nieces and nephews. Peter was predeceased by his siblings: Cosmo Crisanti, Rose Messina, Frances Grignano, Nancy Giudice, Mary DeGennaro, Vincenza Crisanti, Laura Corso, Joseph Crisanti and John Crisanti. Peter was born in New Haven, CT as Pietro Tomas Crisanti on August 9, 1935, the youngest child of the late Tomas and Rosa Crisanti. He served proudly in the US Army in Fort Knox, KY and Germany. After his service, he worked for many years at Vine Products as Shipping & Receiving Manager. He was a longtime communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church in New Haven. He was a lifelong Yankees fan and enjoyed entertaining his family by playing his guitar and mandolin at family gatherings. The family is forever grateful to the doctors, nurses and staff at the West Haven VA Medical Center who treated him with care and compassion. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VA Connecticut Healthcare System Voluntary Service. MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME 592 Chapel St. New Haven is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.