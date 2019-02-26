Peter D. Baggott, 68, of Broad Brook, passed away unexpectedly at his home on February 21. He was born October 27, 1950 in Stamford, CT to the late Thomas E. and Audrey (Maloney) Baggott. What do you say to a BROTHER who has left you?A person who has been there since your earliest memory. Someone who picked on you but was always there to protect you. Someone who provided clarity when there was confusion. Someone who drove you to school no matter what the weather. Someone who as time went on was always curious about how you were doing. Someone who was our Best Man. Someone who was always on the other end of the cell phone, until yesterday.What do you say to a BUSINESSMAN who has left you?A business that started out as a 4H project only to became a huge produce farm (Windsor Farms) and with his brother and nephew employed hundreds of people and shipped 10's of thousands of tons of produce along the East Coast. A business that has persisted despite all odds of market conditions, weather conditions, and over exuberance. A business that can only be tolerated by those of strong heart and will. A business that despite all odds, all levels of personal anguish, and immense self-sacrifice has endured.What do you say to an INTELLECTUAL who has left you?A Renaissance intellect for the sake of knowledge itself. Never worn on his shirtsleeve, never used to point out the failures of others, never displayed in a condescending or ridiculing way. A life of continuous reading to satisfy an endless curiosity about the natural world and of the human condition. Many people of high attainment have remarked after an evening with Peter that he was the smartest person they had ever met. He will always be remembered by his legions of nieces, nephews, and cousins as the inimitable "Uncle Pete" who seemed to simply understand the world.What do you say to our FRIEND who has left us?Every once and a while there is that person who remains steady in the midst of adversity. Who lives by the perspective "it could always be worse". The person who lives life bounded by honesty, integrity, friendship, and a dry wit that simultaneously grounds us, supports us, and enriches us. You say GOODBYE AND THANK YOU Thank you from your family, colleagues, and friends for being Pete. You have enriched all of us and will be missed immensely. Tom, Craig and Brian have known you forever. Make sure you give Craig a hug for us on the other side. The anticipation of seeing you again will someday make our passage less painful. Love you.Relatives and friends may join the family on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 4 – 6 pm at Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner St, East Windsor, CT 06066. For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary