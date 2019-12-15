Home

Peter D. Camili

Peter D. Camili Obituary
Peter D Camilli passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019 at the age of 57 surrounded by his loving family. Peter graduated Cum Laude from the University Of CT School Of Pharmacy and moved from Connecticut to Florida following graduation. He spent the last 20 years working as a caring member and Pharmacist at Empath Suncoast Hospice. Peter is survived by his loving parents Pasquale and Lorraine, brothers Mark and John (Joanna), his nephew Jonathan and niece Sarah Reynolds (Peter) and grandniece Charlotte Raine. Peter loved to travel and he especially loved his family and friends in Italy. He enjoyed cooking for family and friends and hosted great dinner parties. In lieu of flowers please make donations to . A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 15, 2019
