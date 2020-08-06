Peter E. Czepiel, Sr., age 62, of East Hartford, CT, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on June 24, 2020. Born on August 8th, 1957 in Hartford, Connecticut, he was the son to the late Edward J. Czepiel and is survived by his mother, Janet Czepiel. He was raised in East Hartford, Connecticut graduating from East Hartford High School with the class of 1976 and continued to live in East Hartford until his passing. Pete recently retired from JC Penney, where he worked for over 30 years and coached Little League Baseball in East Hartford for over 20 years from the late 1970's through 1990's. He loved playing softball with his sons in many leagues around the state and was still actively playing before his passing. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 40 years, Christine J. Czepiel, sons Peter Czepiel Jr. and wife Michelle Czepiel and Jason Czepiel and wife Nicole Czepiel as well as 4 grandchildren, Peter Czepiel III, Pierce Czepiel, Sara Czepiel and Jaylyn Czepiel. He also leaves behind his sisters Ann Marie Varrato, her husband Ralph, Christine Christopher and husband Matt and Cathy Collins along with nephews Joseph Abney and Tony Varrato as well as nieces Angela Russell, Amber Collins and Jennifer Christopher. A memorial service / celebration of life will be held on what would have been his 63rd birthday, Saturday, August 8th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McAuliffe Park's Softball Stadium on McKee Street in East Hartford. Due to COVID-19, please wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing requirements at the field. Pictures / Memories will be set up alongside the fences in the outfield for walk-throughs or drive-throughs.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store