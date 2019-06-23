|
Peter E. Nilson, age 82 of Durham passed away on Friday June 21, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. Beloved husband of Maria Nilson. Peter was born on April 7, 1937 in New Haven and was raised in Westport CT. Funeral services will be held Tuesday June 25th 2019 at 11:00 at the Archangels Greek Orthodox Church, 1527 Bedford St. Stanford CT. Interment will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield. To read the full obituary or to leave a tribute or condolence, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 23, 2019