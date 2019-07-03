Peter E. Reska, Jr., 68, of Portland, died on Monday, July 1, 2019. He was born in New Britain to the late Cecelia (Marszalek) and Peter E. Reska, Sr. Peter attended local schools and graduated from NBHS Class of 1969. During high school, he was an outstanding athlete and won several awards in football and baseball. After high school, Peter went on to pursue his Bachelor's Degree at Boston University and continued on to his Master's Degree from CCSU where he then became Adjunct Professor in the English Dept. He concurrently worked as a teacher for the Middletown Board of Education and was also an educator for the CCSU- EOP which was an enrichment program for High School Seniors, enabling them a pathway to college. Peter had a passion for teaching and put every effort he could into making sure his students would succeed. Peter was a genuine, unique individual who had the ability to speak to anyone, about anything, anywhere. He connected to people in every walk of life. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. Peter is survived by his children: Jordan Reska and Andrea Reska-Ford and husband Lance; his grandchildren, Dominic and Melina; his brother David Reska and wife Laura; his sister Dr. Maryanne Roegiers and husband Gregg Strott; his niece Katharine Roegiers and his very good friend, Marco Kinsella. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 8:30 -9:30 a.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Home at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church. He will be laid to rest privately beside his parents in Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation in Peter's name to CCSU Foundation, Inc. EOP Scholarship, P.O. Box 612, New Britain, CT 06050-0612. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net Published in The Hartford Courant on July 3, 2019