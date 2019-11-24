Home

Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Benedict Cemetery
1 Cottage Grove Rd
Bloomfield, CT
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:30 PM
The Rooster Company
Newington, CT
Peter E. Thomas Obituary
Peter E. Thomas, 74, of Wethersfield CT/ Naples FL passed away on October 31, 2019. He is survived by his two sons Peter Scott Thomas & Michael Brandt Thomas, as well as his Daughter-In-Law Katie and grandsons Jaxon and Beckett. He will be greatly missed by friends and family, may he R.I.P. A graveside ceremony will be held on 12/04/19, 12:00pm, at St. Benedict Cemetery located at 1 Cottage Grove Rd in Bloomfield. Immediately following, a reception will be held at 1:30 at The Rooster Company in Newington. Any questions please email [email protected]
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 24, 2019
