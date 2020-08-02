1/1
Peter Edward Lefebvre
1963 - 2020
On Sunday, July 26, 2020, Peter Edward Lefebvre passed away unexpectedly at age 57. Pete was born on June 9, 1963 in Pittsfield, MA to Peter R. and Nancy L. (Vidal) Lefebvre. He graduated from Windsor Locks High School (1981) and then completed a four year apprenticeship in ironworking. He retired after 30 years in Local 15 where he was known as an outstanding leader and mentor in rebar. He then started a landscaping/snowplowing business and did finished carpentry work. Pete's early passion was for boating and waterskiing. He later turned to snowmobiling with a love for speed, cold, and groomed trails. His blue eyes, smile and willingness to lend a hand will be remembered by everyone. He is survived by his parents Peter and Nancy Lefebvre of Southwick, MA, his sister Jennifer and her husband Scott Weston of Indian Trail NC, his sister Laura and her husband Jim Agren of Riverside, RI, his brother Steven and his wife Celeste and their children Sarah and Sean Lefebvre of Mt Pleasant SC. He will be dearly missed by Pam Sullivan, her family and numerous lifelong friends. Calling hours will be Tuesday, August 4th 2020, 5:00 PM– 8:00 PM at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, CT. The Funeral will be held privately Wednesday, August 5th at 11:30 AM which will be TribuCast and can be attended remotely using the following link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/17614245. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Windsor Locks. For tributes, online condolences or directions, please visit carmonfuneralhome.com Life is too short. Live for today and (bleep) tomorrow. Do what you love. Buy what you want. That's what Pete did.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
AUG
5
Funeral
11:30 AM
TribuCast
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
