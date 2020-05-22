Peter F. Dolin, Jr., 61, beloved son, brother and uncle, passed away on May 18, 2020 at home. Born in Hartford, CT, he was the first born son of the late Peter F. Sr. and Elizabeth L. Dolin. Peter was predeceased by his brother John L. Dolin. He was raised in Wethersfield and lived most of his life in Newington. He will be greatly missed by his siblings, Stephen M. Dolin and his wife Pamela of Waterford, Kevin J. Dolin of Newington, Maureen A. Dolin of Wethersfield, Sarah D. Urbina and her husband Bernard of Bratenahl, OH, Rosemary D. Meskill and her husband William of Simsbury as well as his loving nieces and nephews, John-Vito Dolin, Rebecca Baronowski, Mikayla Toce, Ethan Meskill, Madeline Meskill, Jenna Toce, Garrett Dolin and Connor Dolin and his great niece, Charlotte Brown. Peter also leaves a special aunt, Colette D. Moore of Rocky Hill, his uncle and godfather James F. Dolin III of Jupiter, FL, his aunt Mary Louise Fitzgerald of Glastonbury, his aunt Maureen Lynch of Newington as well as many cousins. Peter was a proud graduate of South Catholic High School in Hartford, class of 1976. He was employed by Hartford Jai Alai, Peter F. Dolin Limousine, and most recently First Transit. The colleagues he met along the way became lifelong friends. He served on the Board of Directors for the Deerfield Condominium Association in Newington. Peter was known for his gentle spirit and kindness to all that had the great fortune to make his acquaintance. He was an avid sports fan and had a particular fondness for the Hartford Whalers and Boston Red Sox. The Dolin family would like to thank Dr. Michael Grey and Melissa Scavetta, APRN for their compassionate care. To honor Peter's memory, please do a random act of kindness each day with a glance towards heaven as he will certainly be smiling down. Donations in Peter's name may be made to Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church 53 Capitol Avenue Hartford, CT 06106 or the American Cancer Society. A mass to celebrate Peter's life will be held at a later date at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church. A private burial will be held at West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 22, 2020.