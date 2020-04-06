|
Peter G. Van Rye of West Hartford, Connecticut, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at the age of 58 on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. A beloved father, husband, brother, and friend. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Erin, his loving children Olivia and Griffin, and his sister Tracy Van Rye along with her wife, Patti Buccheri. He was predeceased by his father, Peter G. Van Rye, Sr. He also leaves behind his extended family including Joan Horan and her partner Andy, Linda West, David and Leslie Horan, Bob and Liz Horan, Chris and Lori Horan, Sandy Knight, Bob Knight and all of their respective families, along with his best friend Josh Dunn, his fiance Gwen, and all of his many town friends that he's made over the years living in West Hartford. Peter spent his younger years in Milford and Farmington, Connecticut. Peter graduated from Central Connecticut State University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1999. He spent a number of years working in the restaurant industry and went on to work as an actuarial associate and business analyst. Peter was a kind soul with a witty sense of humor and had a funny, contagious laugh that filled the room. He was a New York sports and golf enthusiast who rarely missed a game or a round on TV. He enjoyed cooking and liked to draw. He was a hobbyist at heart, a guitar player, and a writer. Peter loved listening to music like The Allman Brothers, The Rolling Stones, and The Derek Trucks Band and has attended countless concerts with his best friend, Josh. When he wasn't spending time with family, he was enjoying spirits with friends. Peter loved life and all it had to offer. He loved learning about anything and everything and had knowledge and a book to share about any topic. Peter was most passionate about his time spent with his son who grew up playing sports like basketball, football and their shared favorite, baseball. They spent countless hours discussing Griffin's performance, watching and helping him perfect his craft and knowledge of the game over the years. His days on the baseball field were followed by his late night talks with his daughter, Olivia. Her being a photographer based in Los Angeles led to many long loving chats about her travels to many different countries and their cultures. She knew she could call at any time and Peter would be there to listen to all of her questions and perspectives on the world. He learned along with her and guided her through the adventures she was on. He was extremely proud of her and everything that she has accomplished, and could always be heard talking about her latest achievements. A celebration of Peters' life will be held at a later date, due to the current circumstances.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 6, 2020