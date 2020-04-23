|
Peter Ganick, 73, of West Hartford, CT passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Saint Francis Hospital following an extended illness. Peter was born in Boston, MA and was the son of the late William and Virginia (Lapp) Ganick. Before retirement, he taught classical piano in the Greater Hartford area and was founder and editor of a non-profit publishing company, Potes and Poets Press. A prolific experimental writer and artist, much of his writing is part of a collection at the University of Connecticut and his more recent artwork is at Ohio State University. Peter's artwork may be viewed on Instagram at ganicoto1. He was a devoted member and volunteer at the West Hartford Art League. His wife of thirty-eight years, Carol Ganick, has established a memorial fund in his name. Donations to the fund may be sent to the West Hartford Art League, 37 Buena Vista, West Hartford, CT 06107. Due to the current health crisis there are no calling hours. Services have been provided by the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. To extend condolences to the Ganick family or to share a memory of Peter, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 23, 2020