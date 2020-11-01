1/1
Peter H. Rich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter H. Rich PhD, of Colchester, died April 4, 2020 after an extended illness complicated by Covid-19. He was 80. Professor Emeritus at the University of Connecticut, Peter was born and raised in Wellfleet MA on Cape Cod, son of the late Earle G. and Florence R. Rich. He was the beloved husband of Mary C. Lavery for over 20 years. He is survived by his son Jonathan Rich and wife Sandy, grandsons Christopher and Steven, and one great grandson, all of Brookfield, MA., and a step-daughter Bethany Zahner of Norwich, CT. His feline companion, Zoe also survives him. His childhood on Cape Cod ultimately influenced his choice to pursue scientific research as a career, especially the study of freshwater lakes. He received his PhD at Michigan State University and embarked on a 35 year career of research and teaching of Limnology at UCONN. He was committed to his students and also the citizens of Connecticut, often advising individuals and towns about issues with their lakes. He served on the board of the CT. Chapter of the Nature Conservancy. Peter loved nature. He was an avid fly fisherman, bird enthusiast, cyclist, hiker; he also loved wild flowers, animals, and steam trains. He had a wonderful sense of humor, amazing smile, and endearing manner despite a long illness. Special thanks go out to everyone who cared for Peter over the past years. He always appreciated your kindness, as I did. We couldn't have traveled this journey alone. Because of the current public health crisis, there will be no service at this time. A celebration of Peter's life will be held in the spring. Please bring your stories and anecdotes to share! In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Peter's name to The Nature Conservancy, 55 Church Street, Floor 3, New Haven, CT 06510-3029. The Aurora McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester has been entrusted with arrangements. To share memories and for updates about the service please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
167 OLD HARTFORD RD
Colchester, CT 06415
(860) 537-9611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved