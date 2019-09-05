Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
1 McCurdy Rd.
Old Lyme, CT
More Obituaries for Peter Intagliata
Peter Intagliata


1931 - 2019
Peter Intagliata Obituary
Peter Intagliata, 87, of Old Lyme, formerly of New Britain, died Thursday August 29, 2019, with his family by his side. Peter was born November 29, 1931, to the late Carmelo and Concetta Intagliata. Peter married Barbara Winters in 1953. She pre-deceased him in 2011. He was also pre-deceased by 3 brothers and a sister. He was employed by Skinner Valve/Honeywell for many years. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict having served in the US Air Force. Peter was a parishioner of Christ the King Church and was active in the VFW of Old Lyme. Bowling was Peter's favorite past time and he was a long-time member of the Kegglers Bowling League and the Broken Wing Society. He was a big fan of UConn basketball and the New York Yankees. Peter is survived by 6 daughters: Michelle High-Gossett/Darrell, Susan Ten Eyck/Stephen, Nancy Houston/Scott, Patricia Rick, Janet Byer/Richard, and Karen Wysocki. He is survived by 15 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, his brother-in law Andy Winters/Lila, as well as many nieces and nephews. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 1 McCurdy Rd., Old Lyme, CT. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com<http://www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com> for tributes and directions to the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ the King Church.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 5, 2019
