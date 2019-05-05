Peter J. Uzzi, 64, died on Wednesday, May 1st, at his home in Avon, Connecticut. Peter is survived by his wife of 28 years, Maria (Mikulich) Uzzi, and his three sons Christopher and wife Kelly, Peter and wife Noelle, and Nicholas. His five grandchildren, Sarah, Rebekah, Jordan, Jillian and Titus will miss their Poppy. Born in the Bronx and raised in Lynbrook, NY, the son of Dominick and Maureen (McDermott) Uzzi. Peter was the second of four children, including two brothers Donald and Anthony, and sister Lori. Graduating from St John Fisher College in 1976 and Western State University Law School in 1979, Peter began his law practice in southern California eventually moving north to San Jose. In 1999 Peter changed careers and coasts, moving back east to work in the insurance industry. One thing that never changed was Peter's passion for running. An avid marathoner and triathlete, Peter competed in countless events from local races to the Ironman, making many friends along the way.In August 2017, Peter suffered a heart attack and cardiac arrest while competing in an Olympic Triathlon. Miraculously surviving, he fought to recover, a marathoner until the end.A celebration of Peter's life will be held on June 9 for friends and family. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 5, 2019