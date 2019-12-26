Home

Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home - Wethersfield
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home - Wethersfield
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201

Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
red Heart Church of Christ the King Parish
56 Hartford Ave.
Wethersfield, CT

Peter John Baskiewicz


1923 - 2019
Peter John Baskiewicz longtime resident of Wethersfield, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Friends and relatives may pay their respects to the Baskiewicz family, Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 9:30 – 10:30 am at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Homes, 34 Beaver Rd., Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Peter's life will follow at 11am in Sacred Heart Church of Christ the King Parish, 56 Hartford Ave., Wethersfield. Interment will follow the Mass in Village Cemetery (Pratt Section), Marsh St., Wethersfield. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 26, 2019
