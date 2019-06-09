Peter John Robertson, 73, of West Hartford, passed away on June 8, 2019.Peter was born on February 7, 1946 in Leeds, England to the late Walter and Sylvia "Joan" (Bowden) Robertson.Peter earned his degree in Aeronautical Engineering at the University of Southampton. He worked as an aeronautical engineer at British Aerospace, and after moving to the United States, at General Electric and Pratt & Whitney from which he retired as Program Manager for Advanced Commercial Engines and Technology. After retirement, he worked as a volunteer tour guide at their museum and continued to enjoy his model train hobby. Peter was active in the work to combat Alzheimer's, volunteering at LiveWell – the Alzheimer's Resource Center in Plantsville where he was a founding member of their Dementia Peer Coalition. He also participated at Yale Alzheimer's Disease Research Center in the drug testing. Peter is survived by his daughter, Sarah E. Robertson of Broomall, PA, his longtime companion, Catherine Banbury of West Hartford and her four adult children, his sister, Jane Taylor and her husband Robert both of Birmingham, England, his nephews Paul and David, his son-in-law, Robert DeAngelis, and his granddaughter Sylvia.Funeral services will be held privately within the family. Donations in Peter's memory may be made to LiveWell (https://livewell.org/) or to the (https://www.alz.org/). Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary