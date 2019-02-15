Peter Luzey, 65, passed away 2/11/19 after a valiant battle with brain cancer. He was a member of the New Britain Central Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses and he loved Jehovah his God. He looked forward to the time when he will live in an earthly paradise that God promised which is soon to come. Peter had a passion for cooking, hiking and the outdoors. He climbed Mt. Washington several times. He was also a talented artist and lifelong NY Giants fan. He leaves behind his wife and best friend Valerie, beloved son Lance, sisters Nancy Bezzini and Sue Wilson, brothers Al Luzey and Robert Luzey and several nieces and nephews. We would like to thank Dr. V. and the staff at Ledgecrest for taking such good care of him as well as the support from his friends and family. A memorial talk will be given 3pm on February 23rd at 234 Farmington Ave. in Berlin. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary