Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Higgins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter M. Higgins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Peter M. Higgins Obituary
Peter M. Higgins, 68, of Enfield, beloved husband of Jocelyne (Genesse) Higgins, entered into Eternal Rest on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Son of the late Roy Higgins and Patricia (Donnelly) Legare, he was born on December 3, 1950. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Peter enjoyed a long career at Scan Optics for over 40 years. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling, playing cards, golfing, and watching his favorite sports. He especially cherished time spent with his grandchildren.In addition to his loving wife, Peter is survived by his children, Jessica Leary and her husband Ronald Jr. of Agawam, MA, and Timothy Higgins and his wife Ieva of Granby; his grandchildren, Samantha and Marissa Leary, and Nora and Cyrus Higgins; his siblings, David Higgins of Pittsfield, ME, Susan Prior and her husband Paul of Limerick, ME, Donald Higgins and his wife Denise of Newport, ME, and Kim Marchand of Danielson; his dear aunt, Joyce Banks of South Windsor, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Jack. His family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 5 – 7 pm at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd, Enfield. A funeral service with military honors will take place on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11 am at the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Donations in Peter's memory may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com.

logo

Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now