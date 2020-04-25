|
Peter Michael Moulin, 70, of Tolland, beloved husband of Janet for 45 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 22, 2020. Born on January 18, 1950, he was the son of the late Pierre and Evelyn Moulin. Peter lived in Rockville and was a graduate of Rockville High School, Class of 1968. He proudly led the football team as captain. Peter was a physical education teacher at Northeast School for 35 years. He lived for his students! His sense of humor, enormous heart and smile will never be forgotten. Peter cherished every second he spent with family and friends. He loved to play tennis and go bowling. He always looked forward to vacations in Marco Island, FL. He was a lifelong Yankees fan and loved UCONN women's basketball. Peter is survived by his children Rebecca Violette and her husband Shaun, Tracy Guile and her husband Mark and Peter Moulin II and Monica Pelletier. He cherished his six grandchildren, Julia and Jada Moulin, Kyler and Jace Moulin, Nathan Guile and Marissa Donath. They were his pride and joy. Peter is also survived by his five siblings Kathy Mateya, Eileen Morin, Michael Moulin, Renee Britner and Laurie Moulin as well as many nieces and nephews. He will also be greatly missed by his dog, Polar. A private graveside service will be held. A memorial service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a scholarship in his memory that will be set up for a Rockville High School graduate.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 25, 2020