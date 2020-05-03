Peter M. Slattery
Bath, NH- Peter Slattery, 83, passed away on Thursday, April 30 at Lafayette Center in Franconia, NH. Peter was born in Hartford, CT to James and Charlotte (Clough) Slattery. Peter retired from the CT Air National Guards, 103rd Squadron based in East Granby, CT as Master Sargent after 32 years of service. In 1997 Peter and his wife Shirley bought an old fixer up farm house and moved to Bath. He was a member of The Arts Gallery in Lisbon and was a member of the Ammonoosuc Valley Fish and Game Club in Bath. Peter was a self-taught photographer and founder of Images by Slattery, some of his photos have been used locally and nationally. He was very proud that one was recently used on the bottle of Templeton Rye Maple Cask Finish Whiskey. He enjoyed spending time outdoors; hunting, fishing, kayaking, and spending time with his grandchildren. Peter is preceded by his wife Shirley (Wheelock) Slattery and survived by his daughter Petra Payton, her husband David and their children Heather and Jacob of Granby, CT, son Stuart Slattery and wife Pauline of Teulon, MB, Canada, daughter Erika LeBaron and her son Colin of Tolland, CT. He also leaves his brother Richard Slattery, his wife Lucinda of Burlington, CT and their children Rick and Kathleen, step daughter Wendy Ho-Sing-Loy and husband Michael of Bethlehem, NH and their children Marissa, Elizabeth, Kimberly and Sarah, and Connie Dannehy his best friend and companion of Woodsville, NH; along with nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Pettyboro Cemetery, Bath, NH. For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Pettyboro Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ricker Funeral Home
1 Birch
Woodsville, NH 03785
603-747-2717
