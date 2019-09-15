Home

Peter Michael Ragaisis


1947 - 2019
Peter Michael Ragaisis Obituary
Peter Michael "Mike" Ragaisis, II, 71, of Burlington, beloved husband of Karen (Mueller) Ragaisis, died late last week at his home with family at his side. He was born December 27, 1947 in Bristol and had lived in Burlington for the past 34 years. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served as a Staff Sargent in the U.S. Air Force. Mike graduated from the University of Hartford and the University of Connecticut. Mr. Ragaisis was a materials science research technician for United Technologies Research Center for many years prior to his retirement. He was a Burlington Library Board Member since 1991 and had enjoyed fast cars, reading, investing, fitness, travel, and repairing things. In addition to his loving wife Karen, he is survived by his two daughters, Kathryn Ragaisis and Michaela Ragaisis; his sister, Mary Alice Smith; his niece, Stephanie Smith; his great niece, Nora Smith; and his best friend Bob Ryan. There are no calling hours and services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Burlington Library Association ("Friends"), 34 Library Lane, Burlington, CT 06013. Please visit Mike's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 15, 2019
