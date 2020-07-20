1/1
Peter Ortiz
Peter Ortiz, 50, of Vernon, left this world to be with his mother on Friday, July 10, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer and its treatments, and he passed peacefully in his sleep. Peter, a long-time participant with Oak Hill, helped pave the way for the Warren Avenue group home in 1987. Prior to that, residing on the Oak Hill campus since boyhood. He was very proud of his achievements in the community, particularly his job at DDS in the Copy Center that he has had since 2001. There wasn't a person at home, or in the community he couldn't affect with his smile and genuinely happy good-natured attitude. Everyone knew Pete! He would look forward to camp ever year. It was his favorite summer get away and he would speak of it often throughout the year. Many beaded necklaces have been made and worn every day from camp. He could never choose a favorite to wear, always choosing many. He never refused an outing, loving every minute of life. Everyone he met became a friend. A celebration of Pete's life will take place on Thursday, July 23, 2020 with calling hours at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon from 8 – 10 a.m. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Valley Falls Cemetery, 100 Valley Falls Road, Vernon. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 20, 2020.
