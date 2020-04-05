|
On April,1,2020, we lost our beloved patriarch Peter Ottone, 81, of East Hartford. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Judy Ottone, devoted Daughter Lynell Dimauro, loyal Son in Law Salvatore Dimauro, and the love of his life, his Granddaughter Alana Nina. He was the most passionate about making people laugh, golfing, boating, and building projects. Our family would like to ask our loved ones and friends to perform acts of kindness & to think of "Petey" as you do them. We want the world to know our love for him is eternal. A celebration for Peter's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020