Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Ottone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Ottone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
On April,1,2020, we lost our beloved patriarch Peter Ottone, 81, of East Hartford. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Judy Ottone, devoted Daughter Lynell Dimauro, loyal Son in Law Salvatore Dimauro, and the love of his life, his Granddaughter Alana Nina. He was the most passionate about making people laugh, golfing, boating, and building projects. Our family would like to ask our loved ones and friends to perform acts of kindness & to think of "Petey" as you do them. We want the world to know our love for him is eternal. A celebration for Peter's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -