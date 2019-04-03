Hartford Courant Obituaries
Services
Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
(860) 673-8610
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Saint Ann
289 Arch Road
Avon, MA
View Map
Peter Pricone Obituary
Peter Pricone, 'Peter C. Cod', 63 of Hanover, MA passed away on April 2, 2019 after a courageous battle with leukemia. Peter was born in Hartford, CT on February 20, 1956 to the late Peter J. Pricone and Julia (Tammaro) Pricone. Peter grew up in Avon, CT, and graduated from Avon High School. After graduating from Northeastern University with a degree in engineering he remained in MA. Peter was an entrepreneur and the proud owner of Sleep-O-Rama. He was well known in the community, enjoyed traveling, spending his summers in Cape Cod, riding his Harley and was an expert skier. Peter enjoyed life to the fullest, had a larger than life personality and had so many friends. Special thanks to his friend Dana, and his long-time friends Danny, Wendy, and Jennifer who were all by his side until the end. He is survived by his sister Diane Pricone-Recardo of Winter Springs, Florida, his brother in-law Ronald Recardo, and his nephew Dylan Recardo. He leaves behind many cousins, friends, and 'Missy', his 1970 white Corvette.His family will receive friends on Thursday, April 4, from 6-8 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, April 5th at 10 AM at the Church of Saint Ann, 289 Arch Road, Avon. Burial will follow at St. Ann Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to . For directions or to leave condolences online, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 3, 2019
