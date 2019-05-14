Home

Peter Rocco Dengenis

Peter Rocco D'Engenis III, age 75, passed away last week, May 2019. He was born in Hartford, CT and resided in South Windsor CT until retiring to Smith Mountain Lake, VA in 1999. He moved to Hurricane, UT 4 years ago. He was preceded in death by his parents Peter D'Engenis II and Ann Catlett. He is survived by his wife Katherine, his two sons, Peter and Jason, daughter in law, Andrea, grandchildren, Peter and Bella and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. His final resting place will be the Gate of Heaven cemetery in Silver Spring, MD.

Published in The Hartford Courant on May 14, 2019
