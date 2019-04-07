Home

Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home - Wethersfield
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
Peter S. Carr

Peter S. Carr Obituary
Peter S. Carr, 72, of West Hartford, former longtime resident of Wethersfield, peacefully passed away, Sunday, March 24, 2019 in St. Mary Home, West Hartford. Peter was born in Hartford, November 14, 1946, one of five children to the late Edward and Eleanor (Sargent) Carr. He was raised in Wethersfield, where he graduated from Wethersfield High School, Class of 1965. Private services were held at St. Catherine's Church and Cemetery, Broad Brook, CT. Peter's funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Wethersfield. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2019
