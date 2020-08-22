1/2
Peter S. Thomas
1934 - 2020
1934 ~ 2020 Peter "Pete" S. Thomas, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 after a long illness. He was born in Hartford CT, May 5th, 1934. He was predeceased by his parents Peter and Stephanie (Popolawski) Thomas, four sisters and one brother. He will be sadly missed by his wife Claire, a daughter, Mary Saletnik, step sons; Tom Grenier (Pam), Jack Grenier & Ron Grenier (Linda), a sister-in-law, Sally Provencher, Grandchildren; Jessica & Stephen Saletnik, Thomas, Alex, Angie, Richard & MaryEllen Grenier, Great Grandchildren; Sophia Saletnik, Jennifer & Kai Grenier, and Johnny & Chris Wiroll, as well as many nieces & nephews. Peter was a retired 20-year Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed at many bases including Korea & Vietnam. After the military he was employed by Combustion Engineering in Windsor CT, retiring after 20 years of service. Pete was a great Husband, Dad and Grandfather. He loved his trips to Wendy's and was a loyal Boston Red Sox fan. He loved to make people smile and wanted happiness for his family. He also loved to sing for the ladies at the bank. Peter and Claire loved to take trips through the Enfield Senior Center, and enjoyed many things while there, especially the bands where they loved to dance. He as well as his wife, were loyal communicates of St. Martha's Church. They sang in the choir and taught CCD to the kids. Dad, thank you for teaching me many things, especially how to ride a bike, fish and change my own oil. You were an all-around good guy. We will miss you so very much. Special thank you to the Enfield FD, Ambulance services, and PD as well as St Francis Hospital & Parkway Pavilion for all their sincere caring. Relatives and friends may gather with his family during calling hours on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Browne Memorial Chapels. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 with procession forming at 10:00 am for a procession to St. Martha Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Adalbert's Cemetery. Due to the health crisis (Covid 19) mask and social distancing are required. To leave an online condolence message for the family go to: www.brownememorialchapels.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Browne Funeral Chapels
AUG
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Martha Church
Funeral services provided by
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
