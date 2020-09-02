1/1
Peter Scott Adams
1958 - 2020
Aug 12, 1958 – Aug 31, 2020 Peter Scott Adams died Monday, August 31, 2020, after a brief illness. Peter was the son of Roger C. Adams Jr, and Nancy Shumway Adams. He resided in West Simsbury, CT and Newington, CT. While Peter spent most of his life in group homes in Newington, he was blessed to have the most devoted mother and father imaginable who brought him to his West Simsbury home nearly every other weekend for his entire life. Peter was full of happiness which always showed. While most of his challenges would have saddened many, Peter most always took them in stride. He was quick to make friends wherever he went, often times sticking his hand out to complete strangers and introducing himself by saying "hi, I'm Peter". Those who knew Peter absolutely adored him. He loved his friends and family dearly. Anyone who knew Pete can agree they are a better person for having known him. Peter also loved music and had the amazing ability to recognize most any song from the 50's to the present. He almost always initiated the singing of the Doxology at dinner. Peter loved to swim, especially in his parents' swimming pool. To this day, no one can figure out how over the hundreds of times he launched himself off the diving board, his head never got wet! Peter loved riding his bicycle, and again he displayed another unique trait. He would ride while constantly looking over his shoulder, yet never ran into anything except for the one time he went into the aforementioned pool! For many years, Peter was a Special Olympian. He was a great runner, and found himself on the medal podium many times. In one memorable race, the field took off without him and after realizing what had happened, he took off after them, went through the center of the pack and came in first! Peter also loved being outdoors. Whether it was helping with annual firewood projects, hauling brush, or simply walking in the woods, he was happy. In short, Peter loved life. He unwittingly helped people better appreciate things taken for granted and helped them love life more. He was the epitome of Happy Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas, his two favorite holidays of the year. In addition to his parents, he leaves his two brothers, Charlie Adams (Lisa) of Ballston Lake, NY and Bo Adams (Cindy) of York, ME. He adored his sisters-in-law as well as his nieces and nephews, Katie & John Adams of Ballston Lake, Courtney Tunney of Los Angeles, CA & Wyatt Adams of Telluride, CO. Peter's family would be remiss if we did not mention the extraordinary care and compassion provided to him by Cindy Griffin and Cindy Scheyd throughout the course of his lifetime. To them we are fully indebted. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Simsbury Land Trust, P.O. Box 634, Simsbury, CT 06070. There will be no calling hours. A celebration of Peter's life will take place at a later date, and what a celebration it will be! In memory of Peter, please say hello to a stranger today. The Vincent Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. Please visit Peter's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 2, 2020.
September 1, 2020
I will never forget Peter's happy smiling disposition. Peter never met a stranger.he was always happy to see a new face and engage in conversation.Nancy Roger Charlie Lisa Bo and said I send my deepest condolences men lots of hugs and kisses along with many prayers forgot to grant you peace. ❤
Cathy and Bill Bradke
Friend
