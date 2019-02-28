Home

After battling a long illness, Peter Steelman, formerly of West Hartford, died peacefully on Feb. 22, 2019 in West Palm Beach FL. Pete graduated Conard High in 1968 and attended The University of Pennsylvania, class of 1972. Predeceased by his parents, Leonard and Laura Steelman, Peter leaves a sister, Linda, of Las Vegas, NV and some lifelong friends. Three words summarized Peter's life, "Strength, Courage, Integrity." In lieu of flowers please send contributions to National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI)
Published in The Hartford Courant from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
