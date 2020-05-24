Peter Strouch
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
East Lyme- Peter Strouch of Niantic passed away on May 19, 2020 at the age of 69. He was born in Hartford the son of Charles Strouch and Ruth (Blum) Strouch. Peter is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Veronica (Marszalek) Strouch; his son Jonathan and wife Sylvia of Lugoff, SC; two grandchildren Landon and Oliver; Joyce Greenberg of Windsor Locks, his sister, and her husband Harry Greenberg; his nieces Molly Greenberg of Glendale, AZ, Bessie Sadownick of Quincy, MA and her husband David Sadownick, and grand-niece Emma Rose Sadownick. At Bloomfield High School Peter played on the varsity football team. Peter was the owner of U. S. Engineering Technical Services for 29 years. He recently retired, enjoyed golfing and fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. He was loved and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a future time. Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.www.neilanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved