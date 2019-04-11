Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Terdjanian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Terdjanian

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Peter Terdjanian Obituary
Peter Bedros Terdjanian, 85, of New Britain, CT, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 9, 2019. He was born as the son of two genocide survivors Hougas and Anna Terdjanian on July 30, 1933 in Malatya, Turkey. He moved to the U.S. with his family in 1975 with only the shirt on his back. He worked as a machinist for Fafnir for years until his hard work lead to the opening of his own tailor shop with his wife Mariam. Peter loved going to the ocean and fishing. He was as gentle as he was strong. Those lucky enough to have known him, got to see how kind and selfless he truly was. His journey in life involved helping and improving others lives. He is survived by his wife Mariam, his sister Manusak, his daughter Sonia, his sons Serop and Harry, his grandson Ryan, his nieces Sylvia Simonian, Silva and Juliet Terdjanian, and great nieces Megan and Lauren. The services will take place at the Armenian Church of Holy Resurrection ( 1910 Stanley street, New Britain, CT) on April 12 at 10:00am.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.