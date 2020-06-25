Peter Thomas Lennon, Jr., 82, of Plainville, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 with his beloved wife of 62 years, Virginia, by his side. Born in Hartford on December 15, 1937, he was one of two sons to the late Peter T. Lennon, Sr. and Anita (Martinez) Lennon. A graduate of East Hartford High School, he immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He proudly served his country on the USS Davis, specializing in radar and air traffic control, and was honorably discharged in 1958. A former Secretary and Treasurer of the USS Davis Association, Peter helped organize their annual reunions for over 20 years. He married the love of his life, Virginia (Dyboski) in 1958, and settled in Plainville in 1960 where they raised their six children. Peter retired from the Town of Plainville in 2002, after serving as Town Clerk for close to 35 years, starting the first continuing education classes for the Town Clerk's Association. A fixture in his hometown, he was one of the first graduates of the UCONN EMT course, served as a volunteer EMT and firefighter with the Plainville Fire Company, and was the set director / technical director for Plainville Little Theatre and then the Plainville Choral Society. He was a member of the Plainville Civil Defense and helped to create the canal diorama in the Historical Society. A friendly and familiar face who was always ready to lend a hand, he was a lover of lighthouses, beaches, books and playing the piano, and leaves a legacy of hard work and dedication to his children and the town. In addition to his wife, Virginia he leaves his children, Stephanie Roth (Thomas), Jennifer Wenzel (John), Peter Lennon, III (Marie), Katherine Lennon, Christopher Lennon (Alison) and Timothy Lennon (Sandra); ten grandchildren, Heather Pearce, Megan Sledge, Jennifer Bull, Veronika Roth, Peter Lennon, IV., Kaitlin Lennon, Hannah Lennon, Emily Lennon, Alexandra Lennon and Hunter Lennon; 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandson, Patrick J. Lennon and his brother, John Lennon. In lieu of flowers, Peter may be remembered with contributions to the United States Navy Memorial 701 Pennsylvania Avenue N.W. Washington DC 20004-2608 www.navymemorial.org or the Plainville Fire Company Scholarship Fund, 77 W. Main St, Plainville,CT 06062. Family and friends may gather in celebration of Peter's life on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. A prayer service and words of remembrance will be shared at 7 p.m., followed by military honors. Please attend in accordance with face covering and social distancing guidelines. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 25, 2020.